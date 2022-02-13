NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a quadplex in Northeast Miami-Dade, forcing out six people, including three children.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 500 block of Northeast 166th Street in the Golden Glades area, at around 1:30 a.m., Sunday.

Firefighters rushed in, shattering windows and cutting off doors in an attempt to put out the flames.

No one was injured.

Shanaria Gordon, a mother of three said she, her sister and children were sound asleep in the unit next door, and when she smelled smoke, she rushed her family outside.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross assisted the six people impacted. They provided emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, including one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.

