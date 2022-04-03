NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that damaged multiple units in a house in Northwest Miami-Dade left six people without a place to call home.

The blaze sparked in the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 97th Street, Saturday morning.

The flames caused extensive damage before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews doused them.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping those who were impacted, including a child.

