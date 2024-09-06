MIAMI (WSVN) - Six people were displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at Northeast 84th Street and Miami Court Friday morning.

The fire was extinguished rather quickly and contained to the unit, however the adjacent unit suffered smoke and water damage.

The apartment’s windows were blown out from the intense heat and burn marks were seen across the building going up to the unit above it.

Fire rescues say the owner of the building will take responsibility for housing the displaced.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

It’s still unclear what first sparked the flames.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.