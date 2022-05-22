GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of Cuban migrants have reportedly made landfall in Golden Beach.

United States Border Patrol responded to reports regarding six migrants landing ashore in the area of Ocean Boulevard near Palermo Avenue around 9 a.m., Sunday.

According to the individuals, they spent over a week at sea and swam to shore after their vessel capsized.

Law enforcement rendered aid to the immigrants until they were taken into federal custody for processing.

No injuries were reported.

