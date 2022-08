OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents put a stop to a smuggling event in Opa-Locka.

Investigators said agents on Thursday found six Cuban migrants locked in the back of a white van during a traffic stop.

The suspected smugglers were arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

