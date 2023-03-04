MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fifth woman has come forward with claims against a South Florida man already facing sex assault charges.

Defendant Jeremy Bittner was back in court, Friday.

The biochemist’s latest accuser said she met the suspect at her Miami Beach condo and agreed to let him inside her home.

The woman said Bittner drugged and raped her.

She called authorities after seeing TV reports related to charges already filed against him.

