DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is behind bars after, police said, she exploited an elderly woman’s finances.

According to Doral Police, 59-year-old Monica Orta, an in-house caretaker, used the victim’s credit card to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of items at clothing stores across Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video from the various stores show Orta making the purchases.

Detectives arrested Orta on Tuesday after conducting a traffic stop and finding transaction receipts and a store gift card in her wallet.

She faces multiple charges, including organized scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and exploitation of the elderly.

