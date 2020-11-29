56-year-old woman missing in Homestead found safe

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 56-year-old woman who went missing in Homestead, Sunday.

Homestead Police said Harriet Buckner was last seen leaving her home in the area of Redland Road and Southwest Fourth Street, Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said Buckner was last seen possibly leaving with an unknown man in a blue vehicle.

According to officials, her family got concerned about her whereabouts because she has dementia and takes medication.

Police found Buckner safe and returned her back home with her family.

