NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers across the globe took part in this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day, and the Sunshine State was no exception.

More than 55 teams across South Florida on Saturday joined to clean up trash around the state’s coastlines for the world’s largest, one-day volunteer effort for oceans and waterways,

“We collected bottle caps, plastic bags and empty Solo cups, plastic bottles,” said North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld. “It’s just, you know, stuff that we use every day, and it accumulates. It’s bad, yeah, it’s bad.”

The international cleanup happens every year around fall, but several organizations gather volunteers to host cleanups every weekend.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.