MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A 54-year-old man was denied bond, days after, deputies say, a road rage incident led to gunfire in Medley.

Emilio Rodriguez was taken into custody on Friday night after, deputies say, he shot a man in the face in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 64th Street.

Deputies say Rodriguez, who is a fire safety specialist supervisor, got into an argument with another driver then shot him.

He faces an attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon charge.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

