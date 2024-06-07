DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was graduation day for a new group of Miami-Dade Police officers.

Fifty-three officers were sworn to serve during a ceremony in Doral, Thursday morning.

The new recruits completed 39 weeks of training, including patrol procedures, criminal law, firearms training and crisis intervention.

This latest batch of graduates also made history in the process.

“I’ve done a couple of these graduations over the last couple of months, and I must tell you that this is the one that I’m most proud of, because we’re making history today,” said MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels. “Today is the last graduating [class from] Miami-Dade Police Department Academy. Come January, when the next class comes out, they’re gonna be part of the sheriff’s office, so I’m very proud of these 53 officers who are joining our team today.”

These new officers also took part in weeks of academic and physical training.

