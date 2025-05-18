MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a fire broke out in a yacht docked at the Miami Beach Marina, officials said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the marina, located at 300 Alton Road, at around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames spreading through the vessel.

With assistance from Miami-Dade and City of Miami Fire Rescue crews, firefighters were able to contain the flames to the 52-foot yacht.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

