MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the year’s biggest events is revving up this weekend on Miami Beach.

The 51st Miami International Auto Show is set to open Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Not only will visitors see the latest models from the world’s biggest carmakers; there will exhibits featuring classic cars, race cars and two indoor electric vehicle test tracks.

“We have two new EV tracks — one from Hyundai and one sponsored by [Florida Power and Light], where we have several different manufacturers on that track,” said said Debra Koebel, the event’s manager.

The auto show runs through Oct. 23.

