MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a woman who was reported missing out of downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Kristin Balter had been last seen in an unspecified of the downtown area on Friday.

Balter stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. She had been last seen wearing a long floral dress.

Monday morning, police confirmed Balter was recovered in good health.

