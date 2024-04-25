NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is reeling days after, he said, thieves stole a pricey work trailer from the parking lot, and now he is offering some big bucks in hopes of getting it back.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Manny Velazquez said the crooks were after his prized piece of equipment is what crooks were after at around 3 a.m. on Friday.

The business owner showed 7News surveillance video that, he said, captured the theft.

“There’s the truck right there, pulling out,” said Velazquez.

The security footage shows the subjects in the parking lot of Manaty Transportation, located in the area of Northwest 113th Street and Seventh Avenue.

“A 51-ton lowboy trailer, a Fontaine lowboy trailer, and it’s gone,” said Velazquez. “My bread and butter, man, my money maker.”

The perpetrators cut and ran after first arriving in trucks. A black pickup dropped off the subjects who compromised the front gate.

“That was the chain they were able to cut,” said Velazquez as he showed 7News two pieces of the chain.

A white truck later arrived to haul away the large trailer.

“It’s a very specialized trailer. It moves heavy equipment — excavators, cranes,” said Velazquez.

The business owner said the theft is a “big-time” blow to his business.

Miami-Dade Police detectives responded to the business and continue to investigate, but Velazquez said he is now unable to operate his business properly.

Velazquez said the theft comes as he is recovering from a recent motorcycle crash, so it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“It flung me off, and it broke my pelvis,” he said.

It’s why the business owner is walking with a cane.

“I’ve been out of commission for a couple of weeks,” he said.

Velazquez believes the trailer takers knew he was hurt and struck while he was out.

“Man, if you really know who did this, man, you know, we’re all out here working for a living,” he said. “I’m a small business owner. They’re stealing trucks, they’re stealing trailers.”

It’s why he’s ready to shell it out to help find these crooks.

“I’m putting up a $5,000 reward,” he said. “If anybody knows, man, just please come forward.”

The business has since replaced the chains and locks securing their chain-link gate.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of $5,000.

