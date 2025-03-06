CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of Florida’s most popular sport fish species were returned to Biscayne Bay.

Coastal Conservation Association Florida and Duke Energy officials on Wednesday released 50,000 juvenile, farm-raised redfish into the waters of Matheson Hammock Park.

The release is part of an ongoing effort to combat the species’ decreasing population along Florida’s east coast, according to officials.

It is the largest release of this kind of redfish in 30 years.

Researchers said redfish haven’t been seen in Biscayne Bay for years because of loss of habitat, overfishing and water quality issues.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.