NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a big day for a group of young men as they made their college dreams official.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project held its annual signing day ceremony at Miami Dade College’s North Campus.

Families and community leaders celebrated some big achievements.

Saturday’s ceremony was dedicated to recognizing the university or college the young scholars will be attending. Each of them got the opportunity to seal the deal with a signature.

They’re receiving scholarships, mentorship and even laptops, thanks to the Miami Dolphins’ Football UNITES program.

In another special moment to celebrate, each scholar was crowned with an official school cap.

