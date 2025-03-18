MIAMI (WSVN) - The 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project held a police and youth conference at the Kaseya Center.

The event on Tuesday saw student role models and deputies across Miami-Dade take part in an open discussion to help bring them closer together.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson also made an appearance.

“I want to thank the Miami Heat and I want to thank all of our law enforcement officers and the staff of the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project for putting this together and supporting our young people,” she said.

Everyone in attendance was treated to great music and a performance from the Miami Heat cheerleaders!

