NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - In a significant milestone, the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project celebrated its Regional Tie Tying Ceremony at North Miami Senior High School, Wednesday night.

For three decades, this dropout prevention and mentoring program has positively impacted the lives of minority boys, ages 9-19, in Miami-Dade County schools.

The organization’s commitment involves connecting young boys with male mentors from diverse backgrounds, offering guidance, tutoring, and instilling hope.

7News’ Tavares Jones was also honored and inducted as a mentor into the program to help those young men.

