MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a yacht near Dodge Island.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze, just after 12:30 p.m., Friday.

Cellphone footage captured heavy white smoke coming out of the 50-foot vessel.

Officials said all passengers were rescued. No one was injured.

Officials are now investigating what caused the fire on the boat.

