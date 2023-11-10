OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A citizenship ceremony in Opa-locka welcomed new Americans in light of Veterans Day.

Fifty people from 15 different countries became naturalized U.S. citizens at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Opa-locka, Thursday.

People came from near and far, and some were full of emotion when describing what they had to overcome to reach this milestone.

“It’s very emotional to me because we were lost at sea,” said Carlos Valdez as he broke down in tears. “The Coast Guard found us and saved our lives.”

Thursday’s event marked the first time a naturalization ceremony has been held at the USCG station.

