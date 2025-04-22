MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old girl is hospitalized after she nearly drowned in a pool at a Miami Beach apartment-hotel, police say.

Around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Tradewinds Apartment Hotel located at 2365 Pine Tree Drive, following reports of a child drowning.

Once they arrived, officials found the child unconscious in the pool. The child was rescued from the water, and crews immediately began to administer life-saving measures.

The child was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

7News spoke to a Good Samaritan who recounted the ordeal and what he did to help.

“She was in the pool for a while. She was blue, her lips were blue, she was really cold. She only had a t-shirt on nothing else,” said a man. “Her parents were screaming, running down the steps and I seen her jump in the pool and pulled her daughter out.”

“[…] I admitted CPR and call 911,” said the man.

Kayla, who is staying at the hotel, said she was outside just moments before the incident and she only became aware that something was wrong when she and her husband heard a man and a woman screaming.

“I saw some guy sitting outside by the pool around 7:30 a.m. and then [I] went back inside and then my husband heard a man and a woman screaming,” she said.

Kayla speculates that the child snuck past the adults and went outside.

“Maybe one of them got out and went to go swimming, that’s what I’m assuming, I guess,” she said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as responding officers blocked off the pool with crime scene tape and investigated the child’s near-drowning.

While there’s no word on the child’s current condition, witnesses said rescue crews were able to revive and stabilize her.

“The officers told me that they were able to stabilize her and that they’re keeping her under surveillance,” said a man. “She was a pretty little girl. It was just sad.”

