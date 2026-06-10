FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating a shooting in a Florida City neighborhood that left a 5-year-old girl dead.

Cameras captured the moment when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews wheeled the young victimn into HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, early Wednesday morning. Sadly, she would not survive.

Florida City Police units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 14th Street and First Court, at around 2 a.m.

Investigators said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach but did not specify the circumstances behind the shooting.

Officers cordoned off a portion of the street, lined with homes and apartments, while they conducted their investigation.

7News has learned the patient was initially transported to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital before being airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

7News cameras captured a woman who appeared to be a loved one arriving to the scene visibly distraught. She drove off shortly after.

The girl’s paternal grandmother identified her as Ja’nova Parks.

Neighbors were saddened to hear about the child’s death.

“That is pitiful, very pitiful,” said area resident Betty Hammond. “I wonder how the parents are taking that, you know?

Back at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, people who appear to be family members anxiously awaited near the entrance to the emergency room.

Detectives said there were three adults inside the home at the time of the shooting, and they are speaking to these individuals. Authorities said the victim’s 4-year-old brother was also in the home.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has taken over this ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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