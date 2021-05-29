HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old boy has died after, police said, he was struck in Homestead by a driver who fled the scene.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 14th Avenue and Sixth Street, just after 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics transported the child in extremely critical condition to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police provided video showing a white pickup truck towing a U-Haul double axle trailer.

However, investigators said, the driver of the truck is only considered a person of interest at this time.

Police urge South Dade residents to contact them if they have seen the vehicle or have any information about the incident.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.