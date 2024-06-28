SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tragedy struck at a Southwest Miami-Dade home when a 5-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to reports of a possible drowning of a child at a home in the area of Southwest 168th Terrace and 148th Avenue, just before 7:40 p.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and airlifted the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Detectives continue to investigate and are working to determine whether or not any charges will be filed.

