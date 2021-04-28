5 transported after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people had to be transported to the hospital after shots were fired in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at a residence, along the 2100 block of Northwest 85th Street, at around 9:21 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, there was a party at the residence when shots rang out.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

