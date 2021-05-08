5 transported after incident at Aventura Mall leads to evacuation

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Five people have been taken to the hospital following an incident at Aventura Mall that has led the busy shopping center to be evacuated.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene just after 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

In a tweet, officials said, “#AventuraPolice is handling an incident at the mall. All patrons and employees are being escorted off of the property. Access to the mall will not be allowed until further notice.”

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, five people have been transported to an area hospital. They said one of the patients is a trauma alert.

Officials said they are treating other people at the scene. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Sunny Isles Beach Police confirmed in a tweet that all westbound lanes of the William Lehman Causeway have been shut down. They urge drivers to seek an alternate route.

In cellphone video posted to Twitter, shoppers were seen standing in a store. In the caption, the user, @____Shakia, wrote, “Literally locked in a store at Aventura Mall because there is an active shooter.”

In another video posted to Twitter, shoppers are seen running out of an entrance at the mall and into an outdoor parking lot.

However, police have not confirmed these reports or provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

