HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people, including two teens, were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, located in the area of 1400 NW 197th St., just after 4 p.m., Monday.

The two teens, reportedly 14 and 19 years of age, were transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. The other adults were transported to another hospital.

“Five victims: three adults, two juveniles,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado.

All suffered non life-threatening injuries.

7Skyforce captured an active scene on Monday afternoon as officials place markers in front of a house. Cameras captured a young woman who was wounded and getting help.

“She was shot in the ankle, or at least has an injury to the ankle, and at first, she was refusing to accept treatment and go with fire rescue. She ended up getting in the back of a fire rescue vehicle and she’s on her way over there,” said Delgado.

According to police, a fight began off school grounds, in a residential area, between teens but then the parents became involved.

Once it got into the neighborhood, shots were fired.

“The altercation started at Norland Senior High School, with kids getting into a fight. One of the parents came over to speak to another parent and that’s when another altercation happened,” said Delgado. “An argument started and someone fired.”

A nearby school, Norwood Elementary School, went into a brief lock down following the gunshots.

It is unclear who shot the gun or how many guns are involved.

Police blocked off the nearby roadways with crime tape and as of 10 p.m, one person of interest had been detained.

“We have a person of interest detained, and we’re trying to figure out their involvement,” said Delgado.

7News cameras captured the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined by two local police agencies to process the shooting scene.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.