NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home burst into flames in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a trailer park in the area of Northwest 81st Street and Ninth Avenue, late Saturday morning.

The flames left everything inside the home charred.

Five people who live there were not injured.

