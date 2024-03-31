MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Five juveniles were taken into custody in Miami Gardens after, police said, they bailed out of a stolen vehicle.

Miramar Police said officers followed the car as it went from Miramar into Miami Gardens, Saturday night.

Investigators said everyone inside the vehicle exited and ran off after a traffic stop near Northwest 205th Street and 30th Court.

7News cameras captured the car with apparent rear damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.