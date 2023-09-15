NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -
Five people are being treated for injuries following an officer-involved crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located at the intersection of Northwest 135th Street and 17th Ave., just before 4 p.m., Friday.
7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a police vehicle and a red SUV were seen visibly damaged.
MDFR officials could be seen treating the officer and a woman on the scene.
The condition of those injured is unknown at this time.
