Five people are being treated for injuries following an officer-involved crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located at the intersection of Northwest 135th Street and 17th Ave., just before 4 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a police vehicle and a red SUV were seen visibly damaged.

MDFR officials could be seen treating the officer and a woman on the scene.

The condition of those injured is unknown at this time.

