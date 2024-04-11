NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of the accident near Northwest 99th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue just before 4 p.m., Thursday.

According to MDFR, two pediatric trauma alert patients were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, while three other patients, including one adult and two pediatric individuals, were transported to a local area hospital.

The woman driving the vehicle reportedly told officials that she was cut off by another vehicle and swerved and hit the bus stop.

The five who were injured were all in the vehicle at the time of the incident. It is unclear the severity of their injuries.

The roadway at southbound 7th Avenue at 99th Street is closed and traffic is being diverted.

