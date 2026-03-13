MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of a rental car Friday morning and plowed into a bus stop on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, injuring five people, witnesses told 7News.

This all happened just before 11 a.m. at 38th Street and Collins Avenue.

The driver, who had just rented the vehicle from a nearby Hertz location, crashed into the stop moments after pulling onto the street. Four people were waiting at the bus stop at the time, a man and three young women believed to be college-aged, according to witnesses.

All five were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News cameras at the scene captured the car lodged into the bus stop, with shattered glass and a pair of sneakers scattered among the debris.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.