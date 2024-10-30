NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four patients were transported to the hospital after multiple vehicles crashed in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene at Northwest 25th Avenue and 92nd Street, Wednesday evening.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home.

According to officials, five people were involved in the crash and four were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

It appeared the crash was caused by one vehicle not stopping at a red light.

The roadway at the intersection has been closed down.

