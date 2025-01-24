NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood, officials said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4900 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue, just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

7News cameras captured an overturned SUV, car debris on the road and another damaged car on the grass between a tree and a fence.

According to City of Miami Police, their department’s Tactical Robbery Unit observed a white Mercedes-Benz that fit the description of a vehicle used in a previous robbery incident.

Investigators said the Mercedes was traveling in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue when it crashed into another car near the intersection with 50th Street.

Officials said the driver of car that was crashed into is fine and did not suffer injuries.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes is being investigated for the previous robbery incident. The motorist will be charged for possession of a stolen gun that was found inside the car.

Three other people were also inside of the car but are not being arrested at this time.

Police said all those involved are between the ages of about 19 and 20.

Victims were taken to area hospitals, including to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Detectives have a large area of the neighborhood blocked off.

The rolled over SUV is being towed away by detectives.

City of Miami Police has taken over the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.