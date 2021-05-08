5 hospitalized after shooting at Aventura Mall prompts lockdown; several in custody, gunman at large

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Aventura Mall prompted a lockdown at the busy shopping center. Police said they have taken several people into custody, but the gunman remains at large.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene just after 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

In a tweet, police said, “We have several suspects involved in custody and being questioned by detectives.”

In another tweet, police said shoppers and employees are being escorted off the mall.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, five people have been transported to area hospitals. Officials said one of the patients is a trauma alert.

Police said three of the victims were injured during the shooting. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Two additional victims suffered injuries while people were attempting to exit the mall.

Sunny Isles Beach Police confirmed in a tweet that all westbound lanes of the William Lehman Causeway have been shut down. They urge drivers to seek an alternate route.

In cellphone video posted to Twitter, shoppers were seen standing in a store. In the caption, the user, @____Shakia, wrote, “Literally locked in a store at Aventura Mall because there is an active shooter.”

In another video posted to Twitter, shoppers are seen running out of an entrance at the mall and into an outdoor parking lot.

