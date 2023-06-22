MIAMI (WSVN) - Several victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on State Road 836 in Miami caused a small fire on the highway.

Officials said five people were hospitalized after a collision occurred along the eastbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 42nd Avenue, at around 11:40 p.m., Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, along with City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police units, responded to the scene of the crash.

According to FHP, the crash involved at least two motorcycles and five vehicles.

One person recorded a video of the scene as they passed by the area and captured one of the motorcycles engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the highway.

One car was struck from behind, and another crashed into a barrier wall.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

Paramedics provided aid to the victims and transported four of the victims in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center.

A fifth victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Another video from 7News traffic cameras showed the entire highway shut down for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

