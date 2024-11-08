MIAMI (WSVN) - Five people were rushed to the hospital, one in critical condition, following a three-car crash in Miami, officials said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Northwest 12th Avenue and 62nd Street, Friday afternoon.

According to police, the crash left five people injured, with one of them trapped inside a car.

Aerial footage shows a light pole knocked down and the vehicles with extensive damage.

The Miami Technical Rescue Team helped officers extricate the driver of one of the cars. That driver was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Another person was transported to the same hospital in serious condition.

The three others were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

As a result of the crash, a water main break occurred in the area, prompting help from Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews.

Police have shut down between Northwest 11th and 13th avenues and between 61st and 63rd streets while they investigate the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.