MIAMI (WSVN) - Five people were hospitalized after several cars slammed into each other along a busy street in Miami.

Good Samaritans raced to help people that were trapped in their vehicles after the crash occurred at 3301 SW 8th St., just before 7:30 p.m., Monday.

According to Miami Police, three cars were involved with multiple people needing aid.

7News cameras captured airbags that went off in the vehicles, along with debris that surrounded the cars.

Witnesses told 7News that good Samaritans stepped in to help before first responders arrived. One person was able to pull a woman out of a mangled car.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they pulled more people from the cars and placed them on stretchers, which upgraded the call to a Mass Casualty Incident.

According to Miami Police, a man and woman who were seriously injured were taken to Ryder Trauma Ceter at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Two other females and a male victim were transported to area hospital’s in stable condition.

Miami Police is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

