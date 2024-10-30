MIAMI (WSVN) - Five people were transported to the hospital after several cars collided in Miami.

The collision happened near Northwest 20th Street and 17th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, four cars, including a truck belonging to the city, and a bicyclist, were involved in a crash.

One person remains in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

