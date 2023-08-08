MIAMI (WSVN) - Five people were hospitalized after several cars slammed into each other along a busy street in Miami. Good Samaritans raced to help people that were trapped in their vehicles.

The crash happened along Southwest Eighth Street, just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Miami Police, three cars were involved in the crash.

7News cameras captured airbags that went off in the vehicles, along with debris that surrounded the cars.

Due to how busy the scene was, witnesses told 7News that good Samaritans stepped in to help before first responders arrived.

One person was able to pull a woman out of a mangled car.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they pulled more people from the cars and placed them on stretchers.

Police told 7News that three people were seriously injured and were taken to the trauma center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Two other victims were transported to the ER.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a 3 vehicle traffic crash with inquiries, we have temporarily closed S.W. 8 Street between 32 and 34 Avenues. Please avoid this. area. MV pic.twitter.com/WNj6J2jlSZ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 7, 2023

The road has been shut down from 32nd to 34th Avenue as police continue their investigation.

Driver are urged to take alternate routes.

