MIAMI (WSVN) - An explosion on the water near the Pelican Harbor Marina in Biscayne Bay sent five people to the hospital, two of them suffering from severe burns, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the boat explosion just off the 79th Street Causeway, at around 11:15 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims’ vessel was involved in some kind of unspecified accident that resulted in an explosion just north of the marina.

Paramedics transported two of the victims as trauma alerts to Ryder Trauma Center’s burn unit. Their conditions are unknown.

Back at the dock, the vessel involved was seen tied off at the ramp with no visible damage.

Cameras captured members of the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC investigators at the scene as they spoke to witnesses and people who may have been involved in the incident.

FWC is investigating the cause of the accident and explosion.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.