MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous dispute ended with five people shot in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 42nd Avenue and 156th Street, near Florida Memorial University, late Saturday night.

In a surveillance video, multiple rounds of fire can be heard and people were seen scrambling for their lives.

According to witnesses, someone pulled the trigger after an argument between two women escalated.

Paramedics transported the injured victims to the hospital and they were treated for their injuries.

One person was detained. It’s unclear if an arrest has been made.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured broken glass in a parking spot.

One neighbor told 7News stray bullets entered his home.

As of late Sunday night, Miami Gardens Police have not responded to 7News’ request for more information.

