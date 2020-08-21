5 dogs, 1 cat with history of abuse arrive at MIA from Colombia for adoption

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Five dogs and one cat that survived abuse and neglect in South America have arrived in South Florida to start a new chapter of their lives at their new “fur-ever” homes in the U.S.

7News cameras captured the new arrivals at Miami International Airport, Friday.

“They all have their story, and I really think that’s why everyone came out, came together to fund raise, today, and get them home,” said Maureen Cattieu with Cartagena Paws, a rescue group in Colombia.

Cattieu said Owden, Kira, Cartagena, Diego, Lily and Sammy have been subjected to horrifying abuse and neglect.

“Owden, with a machete to the face. We had a dog Kira, who was used just to make breeds and breeds because they said she was a ‘Scotty,'” she said. “Sammy, the cat, was dragged under a car. He had half his leg just completely wide open and wounds.”

Somehow, these animals survived, and now each of them have found their ways into permanent homes.

“It’s hard to believe that he’s here, definitely. It’s hard to believe, but we’re excited,” said Amy Thran, who is adopting Diego.

Thran is one of the few who went on a trip to Colombia in February not expecting to adopt a dog.

However, when she saw Diego in pain and desperate for help, she knew right away that the pup was meant to be hers.

“The minute we sat down, he like climbed onto me, and then we didn’t have a leash or anything, and he followed us to our hotel,” said Thran, “and the next thing you know, we connected with Mo. All the different stars aligned.”

A similar thing happened to Courtney Elawar, who said she found her furry loved one all alone on a beach in Cartagena.

“She just wanted to be loved. I know she did because she wouldn’t leave our side,” she said. “She felt so comfortable with us.”

One by one, each new pet owner got in touch with Cartagena Paws.

However, once the pandemic happened, everything changed.

“We rely a lot on flight volunteers. People who are visiting Cartagena, they reach out to us and they fly an animal home, escort them home for us,” said Cattieu. “We take care of all the rest, but we quickly lost all of our flight volunteers, and our animals were stranded indefinitely in Colombia.”

With no way out and borders closed, the animals had nowhere to go.

Thankfully, after months of being stuck, and with the help of a GoFundMe page, these animals were able to make it on a flight to MIA to meet their new families.

“It’s really heartwarming to see them get with their family and get with their new home,” said Cattieu.

“I swear it’s going to be better when we get home, I promise,” another pet owner said to his new furry companion.

Cartagena Paws said they have three more rescued animals down in Colombia. Hopefully, another flight will open up, so they can bring those animals to the U.S. as well.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.