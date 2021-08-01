MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people, including three children, escaped fierce flames after, officials said, a fire broke out inside their Miami Gardens home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 12th Place, near 200th Street, Sunday afternoon.

The flames left piles of debris throughout the residence.

No one was hurt.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene and have helped coordinate emergency aid to those affected.

