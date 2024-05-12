MIAMI (WSVN) - Part of an apartment building in Miami was consumed by flames.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, a dumpster caught fire next to the building. located on Southwest Sixth Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning.

Officials said the flames spread to a unit on the first floor and the apartment above it, leaving five people without a home.

Investigators said the damage was extensive.

First responders checked out three people for smoke inhalation. They were OK and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the residents impacted by this fire.

