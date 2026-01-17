MIAMI (WSVN) - Six people were rushed to the hospital after a construction incident occurred in Miami.

According to officials, six workers were thrown from a beam that was on a bridge under construction after a failure in the beam.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and City of Miami Police units responded to the area of Northwest 14th Street and Third Avenue on Friday night.

Officials said that all six workers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, with five in critical condition and one in stable condition, and all six workers are accounted for.

7News cameras captured a large police and fire rescue presence around the construction area.

Officials said that Miami PD has diverted traffic along Northwest Third Avenue from Northwest 14th Street to Northwest 16th Street due to the incident. State Road 836 has been shut down until further notice.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation are investigating the incident.

