NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash caused a five car pileup in North Miami Beach, temporarily shutting down the southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard.

Police said that five cars were involved, and the incident shut down the southbound lanes.

The incident took place in the area of 169th Street, and Biscayne Boulevard closed from Northeast 172nd Street to 163rd Street.

The affected lanes were later reopened.

