SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people were arrested after a suspected marijuana grow house was discovered during a home invasion in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Three of the suspects were charged with armed burglary, resisting officers, armed kidnapping and more.

One of those men, 25-year-old Rasambessa Johnson, appeared before a Miami-Dade Circuit judge on Friday morning.

The home the suspects targeted, located on Southwest 58th Avenue and Fifth Street was used for developing and trafficking marijuana, detectives said.

In addition to the suspected burglars, police arrested two people who were renting the home. They were charged with cannabis trafficking and money laundering.

