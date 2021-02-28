5 accused of stealing AT&T’s underground copper wire in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested five men accused of stealing underground copper wire belonging to AT&T in Homestead as part of an elaborate scheme.

According to Homestead Police, the suspects dressed like construction workers with hard hats and fluorescent vests and used specially equipped trucks to pull the copper.

Police arrested the men at several different locations along Old Dixie Highway, early Sunday morning.

They have identified the suspects as 50-year-old Francisco Alberto Gutierrez, 55-year-old Ivan Perez-Garcia, 24-year-old Eric Gonzalez-Pando, 43-year-old Ermes Gonzalez-Pando and 41-year-old Yordan Ramirez. They are facing multiple charges, including theft and criminal mischief.

Officers also seized two firearms and five vehicles.

After taking the men into custody, police met with an AT&T investigator who confirmed the wire belongs to the company.

The stolen copper is valued at $30,000 when recycled, and the AT&T investigator said the damages exceed $50,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.